BREAKING (Monday, 11am):Body found in River Welland, Spalding

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in the River Welland at the Wykeham area of Spalding yesterday morning (Sunday).

They were called to the river at around 8.30am after someone had spotted the man.

Police and the the Fire Service attended and found him to be deceased. Police are treating the death as unexplained and, as yet, have not been able to identify the man. A post mortem examination will be held to help establish the circumstances and cause of his death.

The man is described as 25 to 35-years-old, six feet tall, with long strawberry blond hair in a ponytail and a goatee style beard.

If anyone has any information concerning the possible identity of the man, or the circumstances which led to him being in the River Welland, they are urged to contact Lincolnshire Police quoting Incident 87 of February 5.