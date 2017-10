Have your say

The theft of a garden ornament, laundry and food from an unlocked garage in Whaplode has led to a reminder from police for people to keep outbuildings locked.

The burglary happened in daylight on Wednesday, October 17, when the food was taken from a freezer.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Please check you have adequate security for your outbuildings and garages and check your security lighting is working.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 112 of October 17.