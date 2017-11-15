‘Brave’ staff praised after weapons incident at school

The head teacher of a south Lincolnshire secondary school has praised the ‘bravery and vigilance’ of staff after a 13-year-old student was arrested there on Monday morning on suspicion of possessing weapons.

The teenager appeared in court on Tuesday accused of being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and being in possession of a bladed article at the same time.

Police were called to the school just after 9am on Monday after staff dealt with an incident involving a Year 9 pupil.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they arrested a 13-year-old boy after being called to the secondary school at 9.12am.

No one was injured during the incident and the school was not closed.

The school’s head teacher told the Guardian: “During the day there was an unfortunate incident. All the children stayed very calm and the situation was dealt with very quickly thanks to the vigilance and bravery of staff.”

At no point did the person concerned approach other pupils or enter classrooms

The 13-year-old boy appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, when magistrates imposed reporting restrictions under the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act preventing identification of the defendant or his school.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and remained standing as the charges against him were read out.

It is alleged that on November 13, the boy was in possession of a bladed article on school premises.

On the same date, the boy is accused of possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence. There was no bail application and magistrates remanded the boy in to secure accommodation. He will next appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Sector Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “I cannot comment further on the incident itself as someone has been charged but we are continuing to support the school. Our Neighbourhood Policing Team have a good working relationship with the school.

“Our PCSOs and officers will continue to visit the school and be available to pupils, staff and parents to reassure them and help with any concerns they might have.

“I take this opportunity to remind everyone to use social media responsibly; you should not name the school or anyone involved on social media. To do so could put you in contempt of court and jeopardise future proceedings.”

At around 2pm on the afternoon of the incident, the school sent out a text message to parents, reading: “There was an incident on school premises involving a pupil this morning. It was quickly dealt with by school staff and police were called. All pupils were and are safe.”

The school remained open and lessons continued as normal, although some parents picked up students early.

The school also put a statement on its website, reading: “Dear parents and carers, many of you will be aware of an incident on school premises this morning involving a pupil.

“Staff dealt with this incident swiftly and professionally. No one was injured and at no point did the person concerned approach other pupils or enter classrooms.

“Police were called immediately and a 13-year-old boy was arrested.

“As this incident is now a matter for police investigation, the school is unable to comment further other than to commend our staff for their response.”

The head teacher also addressed all students in an assembly, reassuring them that the situation was handled rapidly and offering support if needed through form tutors.

In a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday, the head also commended pupils on their conduct and maturity.