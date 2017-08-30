Brave Spalding hairdresser raises nearly £900 for Macmillan

Hairdresser Danielle Whittenbury was at work when she lost her shoulder-length hair to Brave the Shave for Macmillan.

Image International salon boss Pep Pasqualino and Andy King trimmed Danielle’s on-trend, grey-dyed locks before completing a very close shave.

Before: Danielle (centre, with grey hair) gets ready for the razor.

Danielle (29) said: “It’s a grade 1, a bit of a Sinead O’Connor look.”

The shave has raised almost £900 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Danielle has worked at the Spalding salon for the last 14 years and decided to help people living with cancer because several customers have been diagnosed with the illness.

“I have done it for them,” said Danielle. “It’s just a nice way to give something back to them and to let them know that we at the salon are supporting them in what they are going through.”

Colleagues, customers, friends and family were there to watch.

“It was really emotional,” said Danielle. “We all sat in the centre of the salon and everybody stood behind me watching as I was having it cut.”

Among the spectators were Danielle’s nan and two of her aunties, giving her more personal reasons to help Macmillan as her nan and one of her aunties have had cancer diagnoses in the past couple of years.

The shave was backed by the whole team at Image International, there was sterling support from neighbouring businesses, and huge interest from customers, many of whom watched from a distance.

“There were 15,500 views of the video that went on Facebook Live,” said Danielle.

• Please email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk if you are fundraising for a good cause.

Previously ...

Gedney Dyke to host Macmillan World’s Biggest Yoga/Coffee morning

Del completes cycling challenge for Macmillan

Spalding mum goes airborne for Macmillan Cancer Support