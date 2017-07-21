Boys’ Brigade award winners please Her Majesty and MP Hayes

Boys’ Brigades members from Spalding and the East Midlands were presented with the organisation’s highest award during a ceremony at the town’s Ayscoughfee Hall and Museum.

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes was the special guest at the presentation which was hosted by the South Lincolnshire Battalion on Friday.

Among those to receive the Queen’s Badge were David Wardell and Calvin Wilson (back second and third left), both of 1st Spalding Battalion based at Spalding Baptist Church, and Dominic Felts (front second right), of 3rd Spalding Battalion based at Spalding United Reformed Church.

To earn the award, Boys’ Brigade members had to do 30 hours each of skills-based training, volunteering within their battalion and the community, learn a new skill, take part in a physical activity and attend a completion course.

Dr Brian Coaker, President of the Boys’ Brigade South Lincolnshire Battalion, said: “We get to host the East Midlands District ceremony every four years.

“It’s been good that we’ve been able to invite the boys who have gone through their completion training to show off, particularly to John Hayes MP, what they’ve been doing.

“It’s a great tribute to them to be recognised and encouraged by Mr Hayes.”

The MP himself said: “The Boys’ Brigade is a great and time-honoured organisation, with two battalions in Spalding, both of which have a long history.

“It’s great to see young people who have a purpose and pride in what they can achieve through their endeavours.”