Bowls club left out in the cold

Bowlers in Spalding have been left with the shivers after a boiler breakdown at the Castle Sports Complex meant no heating for nine days.

Members of Spalding and District Indoor Bowls Club were forced to wrap themselves up in winter coats, gloves and scarves for their tournaments – including their annual Open on December 28 – after the heating packed up.

Chairman Roger Perkins said: “We had the top bowlers here from all around the county and they had to play in their top coats. The heating system is so antiquated but no-one will replace it.

“We can have about 50 plus people here playing at a time so it has affected all of us. We had a team from Louth here recently and they turned up in their short sleeves so it was quite embarrassing.”

The Castle Sports Complex is run by 1Life on behalf of South Holland District Council, which said the festive period meant there was a delay in getting the heating repaired. The issue was due to be resolved by today (Tuesday).

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately the boiler for the bowls area broke down over the Christmas period.

“A cover engineer attended the site and spares were ordered which have taken a little longer to come due to the time of year. Our contractors 1Life quickly organised temporary heaters at no cost to the bowls club to be in place for their match.”