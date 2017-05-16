Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club makes donation to a cause close to home

A club which meets weekly for serving and former Armed Forces personnel has handed over a cheque to a charity close to home.

Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club was delighted to welcome three members of the charity Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response, known as LEMR, to its meeting on Saturday.

The charity is made up of former and serving RAF personnel who act as first responders in the county.

They rely on donations and were delighted to receive a cheque for £522 from the breakfast club’s chairman Paul Flight.

Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club is one of more than 180 clubs across the world, enabling both current and former members of all the services to get together as a social activity.

Last month the Bourne branch marked its first anniversary at the Sugar Mill in Bourne, where it hosts its weekly meetings.

The money handed over to LEMR was mainly raised from members donating the cost of the breakfast at the anniversary meeting after the pub’s landlord Paul Tapparno-Clark generously donated the meals at that meeting.

Since forming, the club has grown from an average of six members to a regular attendance of about 40 - with more than 200 members.

Among the members is Charlie Heron, who volunteers for LEMR, which is how the club came to learn about its good work.

Paul Flight said members enjoyed Saturday’s meeting, where they were shown the various pieces of equipment used by LEMR, including a defibrillator and a resuscitation dummy, and even got the chance to have a go themselves.

He said: “Many of the guys at our club are ex-Air Force so we felt it was a worthy cause to support. It was great to be able to hand over a decent cheque to them.”

The club welcomes veterans and anyone who wants to find out more can e-mail Paul at BVBC@mail.com