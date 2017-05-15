Bourne Rugby Club touches down with £1,600 from end of season fundraiser

Players and guests of Bourne Rugby Club raised £1,600 at its end of season fundraiser to be shared between three worthy causes.

The Willow Foundation, a national charity founded by former footballer and broadcaster Bob Wilson and his wife Megs which helps seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, The Osborne Trust and plans for a new clubhouse are the three beneficiaries.

Members of Bourne women’s RugbyFIT group organised the event in support of founder-player Heidi Rock (36) who was diagnosed with incurable cancer in January 2016.

Hannah Clark, a member of the rugby club’s committee, said: “Heidi used to take part in the RugbyFIT classes so her husband Jason and one of her daughters attended what was a bit of a fun day.

“We were really pleased to have raised funds for two charities that have helped Heidi, along with some for our new clubhouse.

Heidi, who lives in Bourne, said: “The Willow Foundation gave us the help we needed to have a really positive day with all our friends and family, while the Osborne Trust paid for my kids to have a trip to the cinema and a meal out which lifted everyone’s mood and made you forget your troubles for just a little while.”