Bourne driver injured as car overturns in a field at Sutton St Edmund

A driver from Bourne was seriously injured when his car overturned in a field after leaving a road at Sutton St Edmund on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened shortly before 7pm on Broadgate and involved a single vehicle, a grey SEAT Leon.

The man’s injuries are described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene to assist the other emergency services.

• Witnesses are asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 371 of October 14.