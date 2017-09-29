Bourne care home manager Helen nominated for lifetime award

Manager of The Cedars Care Home in Bourne Helen Brewster has been named as a finalist for the Lifetime Achievement Award in the National Care Awards 2017.

The award will be made to an exceptional person who has committed a significant portion of their life to working in a care home or in care and has made a substantial difference to the quality of life of the people they have worked with.

Helen has been the home manager for more than 21 years and is proud of her background as a nurse.

Helen said: “I am flattered to be named as a finalist but any award really should be for the whole team here and what really matters and makes the job so rewarding is the relationships we have with our residents and families, the support we have from them and the wider community and the lovely comments we get.”