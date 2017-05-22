Boundary is crossed as runs flow at Priory School cricket day

Youngsters from Spalding’s Priory and Garth Schools took part in England’s national summer sport as cricket came in to bat.

The second annual Spalding Special Schools Federation Cricket Day took place at the Priory School in Neville Avenue, where four teams played off for the chance to contest the regional finals at Burghley House, near Stamford.

A young batsmen shows his speed between wickets at the Priory School in Spalding. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG180517-135TW.

Partnership of the day went to Priory School pair Sarah Hall and Liam Bushnell who led their Year 9 team to success.

Chris Allen, PE tutor at the Priory School, said: “The idea was to find the best team from the area, with three teams from the Priory and one from the Garth.

“The children really enjoyed it and there was a really good atmosphere because they love any form of competition.”

“The Year 9 team at the Priory won through to the next round at Burghley House where they will play a team from Nottinghamshire.

“However, the winner from that game goes through to the final which will be played at The Oval or Lord’s.

Organiser Alan Porter, chairman of the Cricket Society Trust, said: “It went very well and we saw some good fielding, along with four sixes this year.

“Four teams played at the Priory School which was ideal for us and the day was kindly sponsored by South Holland District Council member Coun Harry Dury who presented the prizes.”