Borough councillor and a former portfolio holder to stand for county council

A sitting Boston borough councillor and an ex-councillor and portfolio holder have joined Lincolnshire Independents to fight for county council seats.

They are businessman Barrie Pierpoint, who represents the borough’s Old Leake and Wrangle Ward, and Yvonne Gunter.

Coun Pierpoint, who is politically unaligned on the borough, said: “I have joined Lincolnshire Independents because I can work for the best interests of my electorate.

“I am not accountable to any local political party and can use my skills, judgement and experience for the people in our community, to assist them and their families for a better life.”

Ms Gunter is a former borough council portfolio holder for parks, open spaces and tourism.

She said: “I am keen to promote Boston in a professional way, making it an exciting place to live and visit, encouraging people to come back as we have something special to offer.”

Ms Gunter also served on the borough council’s planning committee and started the ‘Boston in Bloom’ project, which won an award in its first year.

• The county council elections take place in May.