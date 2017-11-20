Book of the Week - with Bookmark, Spalding

Did Anyone Else See That Coming...? (RRP) £9.99 by Stephen Moss. Available from Bookmark in Spalding with a discount of £2 and a further 20% off with the voucher.

New in the best-selling series of Unpublished Letters, this is a year in review made up of the wry and astute observations of the unpublished Telegraph letter writers.

In a year in which even the most seasoned commentators have struggled to keep pace with the news cycle, letter writers to The Daily Telegraph have once again provided their refreshing take on events.

Baffled, furious, defiant, mischievous, they inveigh and speculate on every subject under the sun, from the rubbish on television these days to the venality of our MPs.