BMX fan Rachel sets off on Spalding indoor skatepark bid

A Spalding superstore worker’s secret passion for extreme sports has seen her launch a petition to build a new indoor skatepark.

Rachel Cook (28), who works at Sainsbury’s in Holland Market, has more than 150 supporters so far in her petition for an indoor skatepark in the town.

Spalding already has Fulney Field Skatepark in Holbeach Road which opened in 2010 at a cost of £200,000.

But Rachel, of Spalding, said: “I’ve always had a dream of having my own skatepark, but I’ve stopped riding myself because I didn’t like doing it on concrete.

“Myself and a group of friends used to ride in Spalding where we used the temporary ramps at Castle Sports Complex and Royce Road.

“I was 17 or 18 when I started and I just used to ride around on my BMX bike with my friends, looking for ledges and walls to ride on after the ramps were taken down.”

Rachel’s petition, launched on Saturday, asks South Holland District Council to “build somewhere indoors and allow people to start riding again, show their talents, keep fit and create more female BMXers”.

Among those supporting the petition are Ryan Jackson, of Spalding, who said: “An indoor skatepark would be brilliant as it would keep the kids off the streets in the winter and bring in a lot of people from all around.”

Coun David Ashby, South Holland District Council member for Spalding St Pauls, said: “Whilst I would be in favour of such a scheme, I would question the upkeep of the skatepark.

“There is no respect, as such, shown for the outdoor skatepark (Fulney Field) with regard to litter and general rubbish strewn all over the place by the users.

“So I question if the money spent on an indoor scheme would be treated with respect as the Council would again have to pick up the bill for a minority using this facility.

“It is a shame that ventures such as this are let down time and again by the minority and I am in favour of initiatives for young people, if only they treated it accordingly.”

To support the petition, visit https://www.change.org and then search for “indoor wooden skatepark”.