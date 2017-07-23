Blooming super effort by South Holland In Bloom teams

Gardeners’ nerves were on edge last week as three towns were visited by the East Midland In Bloom judges.

Spalding, Long Sutton and Holbeach were all vying for honours in the annual competition.

Last year, three local towns grabbed gold awards – Crowland, Holbeach and Spalding - while Long Sutton picked up a silver gilt - and a judges’ award - and will be hoping to go one step better this year.

In 2016, Gosberton House School took the Best School Ornamental Garden prize; The Punchbowl, Spalding, was named Best Pub/Hotel Garden or Display and Springfields Outlet Shopping and Festival Gardens won the Best Retail/Commercial Premises category.

Spalding couple Judy and Terry Wing drew the most praise, however, when they won the EMIB Frank Constable MBE Award for Best Residential Garden, having twice won Spalding in Bloom’s Best Front Garden trophy in 2013 and 2015.

There was also a Judges’ Award for Spotless Spalding for trying to keep the town clear of litter.