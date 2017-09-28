Blind Society’s £100K Centenary Appeal

The South Lincolnshire Blind Society celebrated its centenary with a celebration reception.

Chief executive Malcolm Swinburn welcomed volunteers, employees, and guests to the special event, held in Grantham.

He thanked all those who have worked over the years to make the Society an ongoing success in its role supporting people with sight loss in the whole of south Lincolnshire. He thanked local businesses for donating gifts and prizes for the evening.

Society president David Carter then launched the Centenary Appeal. The ambition is to raise £100,000 during the next 12 months to develop and improve the work of the society and to better support the many volunteers working for it throughout south Lincolnshire.

He appealed to those present and everyone who cares about SLBS to sign a pledge to help raise money through holding events, raffles, coffee mornings, or other activities such as being sponsored to complete a challenge.

He asked all present to spread the word and make others aware of the appeal.

David spoke of how much his own family benefited in the past from the Society’s support at a difficult time.

“The figure may seem daunting” he said, “but I am sure we can achieve it. I want others to have the brilliant support we had.

“I know we can do it if we work together.”

Gifts were presented to Malcolm and Susan Swinburn, chief executive and operations manager respectively, in recognition of their commitment to the Society over many years. Refreshments, drinks and a centenary cake were enjoyed by all.

• The Society holds a monthly all-day Club for the Visually Impaired at the Hayley Stewart Playing Field. For more information call 01476 592775 or email slbs@blind- society.org.uk