Birthday donation in memory of late wife

A generous pensioner from Tydd St Mary celebrated his 80th birthday by raising money for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Tony Hicks was joined by family and friends in marking this milestone birthday with a party in Sutton St James Bowls Club on April 8.

Mr Hicks, who turned 80 on April 13, asked for donations instead of presents at the event and raised £410 for Shouldham Ward.

Mr Hicks wanted to support the ward in thanks for the treatment of his late wife Dawn, who passed away in 2008.

He said: “The Shouldham Ward staff at the hospital always do a good job and I wanted the money to go to a good cause.”