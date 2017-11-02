Bingo cash donated to children’s charity

Cowbit Village Hall bingo has raised £500 for children’s charity Make Them Smile. The money was presented to the charity on Friday.

The charity was chosen after being drawn from a selection of local and national charities.

Wyn James, who organises the bingo, said: “The people who play bingo write down the charities they want to raise money for and, when we have the money, we pick a charity randomly from a hat and support them.”

Wyn added: “We are always looking for new members and are now going to be looking for a new bingo caller, so that’s the next thing for us.”

As well as profits from the bingo, refreshments and a raffle also help go towards the collection.

Make Them Smile helps children under the age of 18 with a wide range of adverse medical conditions, including Leukaemia, Cerebral Palsy and other life hindering conditions.