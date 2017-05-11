Bike stolen from garage

A bike like this was stolen from a garage in Thurlby, near Bourne, on Wednesday night.
The Felt B12 TT bike was stolen from Swallow Hill. If you have seen anything or seen the bike, call 101, quoting crime reference number 17000196340.
