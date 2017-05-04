Big strides at running club

A Spalding running group has marked its growth from nothing to about 40 members in just four months by unveiling its new kit.

Halmer Harriers Running Club members were out in force at the GEAR (Grand East Anglia Run) 10k race in King’s Lynn on Sunday when runners wore red, white and luminous green running tops.

The club, started in January by teacher and six-time London Marathon entrant Lisa Gill (44) to cater for runners of all abilities, also has its own website where people can find out about its Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday meets.

Lisa said: “We’ve gone from me putting a post on social media asking ‘who wants to come for a run?’ to having 200-plus followers on Facebook and up to 40 runners every session.

“The hardest thing about joining a running club is having the confidence to get out there and do it.

“But we’ve seen peoople who weren’t running at all go on to enter the GEAR 10k in King’s Lynn and record personal bests.”

To encourage beginners to join them, Halmer Harriers has organised a Miles in May virtual running month where people can walk, jog, run “or even crawl” either 5k or 10k and receive one of the 50 Halmer Harriers’ medals and certificates.

Georgia-Mae Bailey (17), of Spalding, said: “Halmer Harriers has become one of the biggest sports clubs in Spalding, with an ever-growing group of runners.

“I am proud to be a part of a club through which, since joining, I have been able to enter myself in many races, including the Boston 5K and the ballot for next year’s London Marathon.”

For more details on how to join the club, visit www.halmerharriers.co.uk