Big Lottery cash funds speed watch system for Sutton St James

Big Lottery Fund cash will help Sutton St James Parish Council put the brakes on speeding drivers.

The parish council, helped by South Holland District Council, applied to the Big Lottery Fund and was fortunate in securing a full money grant – some £2,467.49 – to install a community speed watch system.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison says the data recording system will be switched between six sites in the village, two on Chapel Gate and one each on Broad Gate, Fishergate, Draw Dyke and Jarvis Gate.

The main piece of kit is a speed indicator device (SID), which records the speed of traffic and the time vehicles pass by as well as indicating the speed to approaching drivers, giving them an opportunity to slow down.

Data is already being collected.

Coun Harrison said: “We will put all of the facts and figures together and feed them back to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership so they can use the data and so can the police.”

Speeding has been a major issue in the village for years.

Coun Harrison says ten or more years ago, the parish council paid out £10,000 to have “red patches” put in the road, along with other safety steps.

“We have invested quite a bit of money for a small parish council over the years,” he said.

Sutton St James is surrounded by long, straight roads and that means residents are faced with cars and lorries entering the village at high speed.

The parish council held a public meeting with MP John Hayes, former county councillor William Webb, the then executive member for highways, and district councillor Michael Seymour before deciding to apply for Lottery cash.

