Big IDEA to save Donington group some cash

Donington Parish Council is still looking to help IDEA (Improving the Donington Environment for All) ditch the £1,500 burden of its annual audit.

Council chairman Arthur Baldwin said: “If we can save you some money, we will.”

At the previous month’s meeting, it was suggested IDEA’s completed books could be included in the parish council’s own audit.

Previously ...

Donington IDEA group burdened by costs

From our website today ...

Fading of Donington in Bloom is a sad day for village

Drug users’ ‘bolthole’ found in Donington park