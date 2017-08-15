Big Clean under way with Deepings and Bourne firms on board

Businesses in the Deepings and Bourne have signed up to a summer campaign to tackle litter, graffiti, fly-tipping and other mess across the area.

The Big Clean, a drive by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) targeting ‘grotspots’, is now a week old.

Volunteers, council workers and businesses are working over a 12-week period to improve improve the cleanliness of South Kesteven’s streets in an operation that is expected to cost an initial £450,000.

Coun Matthew Lee, leader of SKDC, said: “Litter and the cleanliness of our streets are consistently among the top five issues for our residents.

“I am delighted that the Big Clean is under way and so many residents have helped identify more than 500 areas that need attention.”

Tesco Superstore and George’s Fish Bar, both in Bourne, as well as The Stage in Market Deeping, have all pledged to litter pick a 20-yard radius around their premises and tell the council about other issues.

Ainsley Burton, manager of The Stage, said: “It’s a no-brainer to get involved with The Big Clean as it’s a really worthwhile effort.

“Anything that means the streets in and around the Deepings are cleaner will make visitors want to return.”

