Betty Barclay and Caffe Nero coming to Springfields

Women’s fashion retailer Betty Barclay and coffee specialists Caffe Nero are the two latest names moving into Springfields Outlet Centre in Spalding.

The Betty Barclay unit, at 4,000 sq ft, will be their largest outlet store in the UK and its first shop in Lincolnshire. This follows the successful launch of sports and fashion retailer, Raging Bull, the sports fashion brand led by former England rugby star Phil Vickery, which opened a 1,250 sq ft unit in the summer.

Recent improvements to Springfields has created four food-based plazas anchored by Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Blue Diamond and, now Caffe Nero. They join Next Outlet, Fat Face, Ernest Jones the Outlet Collection and Starbucks, which have all opened new stores at Springfields recently.

In addition, existing retailers including Radley London, Weird Fish, Hallmark and Cotton Traders have all recently agreed new leases and are investing in new store fit-outs.

Last week, the scheme received planning consent for a £1 million investment into the leisure facilities on the site, including the UK’s largest JCB Young Driver Zone.

Ian Sanderson developed the scheme and now runs SLR Outlets, which asset manages and operates Springfields Outlet Centre, said: “SLR Outlets is proud that Springfields is being successfully repositioned to be the leading premium outlet centre serving East Anglia, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

“The scheme has seen an influx of high quality brands and this is set to continue. These new brands, along with our recent lease renewals and the proposed changes to the leisure offer, will help us to strengthen our position in a highly-competitive market.”