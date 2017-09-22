‘Best Kept’ awards for Crowland, Fleet Hargate and Holbeach

Crowland, Fleet Hargate and Holbeach have all scooped awards in the Lincolnshire’s Best Kept Villages and Small Towns competition.

Run by the Campaign to Protect Rural England, this year’s contest saw 44 towns and villages fighting for the title. The winners and runners up in each category are:-

Crowland was victorious in the Small Market Towns category with Holbeach runner-up, and in the Medium Villages section Fleet Hargate was runner-up to Leasingham.

Winners receive a plaque and certificate.

The competition is in its 55th year and is, for many rural communities, an essential part of the annual calendar.

Chairman of CPRE Lincolnshire Tim Machin said: “The standard this year was very high and it is great to see so many communities taking such pride in the place where they live.”