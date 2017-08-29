Bells ring out in Gosberton for World War One hero

The bells of Gosberton Parish Church were ringing recently in memory of a local fallen soldier.

Cyril Luesby was just 19 years of age when his father was informed that his eldest son had been wounded in France.

Having not had any contact with his son for two weeks, it was later announced that he had died on August 6, 1917 – still just a teenager.

The bell-ringing service, taking place exactly 100 years after Cyril’s death, allowed all participants to pay tribute to the young man, and many more who gave their lives in the First World War.

Pictured before the peel are ringmaster Peter Wakefield, Robert Crocker, Harm Jan de Kok, David Wilson, Ruth and Paul Curtiss and Martin Mitchell. Photo: SG060817-101TW