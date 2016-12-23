Bellringers needed for New Year’s Eve

The Vicar of Spalding is putting out an urgent appeal for bellringers to help bring in the new year across town on Saturday.

Experienced bellringers are needed at St Mary and St Nicolas Church due to illness and unavailability, including “tower captain” and ministry team member, Sue Slater.

Mr Bennett said: “We have eight bells, each weighing nearly a ton, which are rung from the ground floor of the tower on Sundays from 10.30am until 11am and from 5.45pm until 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in ringing in the New Year at midnight on Saturday at St Mary and St Nicolas, call Pearl Machin of St Mary’s Singers on 01775 767276.