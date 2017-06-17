Bee tattoo being adopted after terror attacks

People in South Holland have been showing their solidarity to those affected in recent terror attacks by requesting tattoos of the Manchester bee - which has become a symbol of ‘togetherness.’

Nick Thompson owns Spalding’s The Art of Ink in Bond Street Court, just off Winsover Road. He said he has been inundated with requests for the bee tattoo.

The symbol comes from Manchester’s worker bee motif which has long been associated with strength and pride in the city.

Since the terrorist attack it has been adopted to show courage and defiance. Money from the tattoos is going to the national Manchester Bee Tattoo Appeal which has raised almost £440,000 to support families of those killed or injured in the Manchester Arena attack.

Mum-of-two Shauna Baxter (27) of Gedney Dyke, is one of those who has chosen to have the bee tattoo on the inside of her left wrist. She said: “I think it shows solidarity after what has happened. I was in tears watching the One Love Manchester concert and I just wanted to do my bit.”

Tattooist Nick said: “It doesn’t matter where you are in the UK, people want to do this to show we are all one country. Shauna was happy to do this and I’ll be donating £50 to the Manchester Tattoo Appeal for her tattoo.”

The appeal, organised by Manchester tattooist Sam Barber, has had an overwhelming response from tattoo studios across the UK, Europe and the world.

At Ink Warrior in New Road, Spalding, owner Lutero Mariano says he has also had requests for bee tattoos.

Customer Charlotte Clark (18) said she is planning to get one done.

Lutero said: “We are just asking people to donate £10 to cover the cost and ink and we will donate the rest to the charity.”

Singer Ariana Grande and her backing dancers have had the bee tattoo as a permanent reminder of Manchester and its people. More information can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/manchestertattooappeal