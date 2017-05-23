Barriers making Peppermint Junction a nightmare - driver

A driver has blasted Lincolnshire County Council, saying its roadworks have cut visibility at Peppermint Junction and made it an even bigger danger.

The county council has begun replacing what is considered to be a dangerous T-junction with a roundabout, where the A151 link road at Holbeach meets the A17,

But driver Phil Scarlett said roadworks have made the road more dangerous still because barriers have gone up at drivers’ eye-level, leaving them with no visibility along the A17 whether they are trying to turn left or right.

He said: “It’s a nightmare trying to come out of this junction and Lincolnshire highways have made it worse. It is absolutely dangerous.

“We came from Spalding and tried to turn towards King’s Lynn.

“But there’s no visibility in either direction because the barriers have been placed at drivers’ eye-level.”

A spokesman for county highways said this afternoon: “We will contact our contractor immediately and ask them to look into this.”

