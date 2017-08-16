Barbecue 67 tribute show open to touring South Holland

Hannah Stone and Andy Barrett.

Excavate, whose artistic team premiered its Barbecue 67 Revisited show at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on the same night as June’s general election, is hoping to repeat the production 50 years on from the original event.

It was due to take place at Long Sutton Barns last Friday but the show was cancelled two weeks after a planned performance in Boston went the same way.

Andy Barrett, artistic director for Excavate, said: “We’re trying to see if we can do a show elsewhere in the South Holland area.

“But it’s proving difficult which is surprising when you consider that those who saw it in Spalding in June really enjoyed it.”

To book the show, visit excavate.org.uk/contact-us/

