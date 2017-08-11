Banned driver drank and drove in Spalding as excited to see brother

ASpalding man who was ‘so excited’ at the prospect of seeing his brother after more than five years that he drove his car even though he had been drinking and was already banned, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sandijs Selagovskis (26), of Cowbit Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol, whilst disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Selagovskis was driving his Hyundai VRM at a McDonald’s drive-through in Holbeach Road on July 14, when he hit the vehicle in front of him in the queue and an argument ensued with the driver of the car he had hit, who called the police when he smelt alcohol on Selagovskis’ breath.

After a positive breath test he was arrested and found to have a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Ms Stace said Selagovskis had been banned from driving in November last year, also for an excess alcohol driving offence.

Mitigating, Andrea Wilkes said Selagovskis worked full time nights and had only bought the car days before so he could ‘do it up’ for when he could drive again and to keep his musical equipment in.

She said he had taken out insurance as the car was kept partly on the road and he needed to make sure his equipment was insured, but that insurance was invalidated because he was disqualified from driving.

She said Selagovskis was ‘adamant’ he had not driven the car before the incident on July 14 and on that occasion he had become ‘so excited’ when his brother, who he had not seen for more than five years, rang to say he was at Holbeach, that he took the car to a friend’s so that he could drive it to collect him but first went to a McDonald’s, which was when the accident occurred.

“It was the excitement that affected his judgement,” she said.

The magistrates imposed a sentence of six weeks’ imprisonment but suspended it for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was also banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £200.

Also...

Court Register...



Hurt by online criticism - vegan Kate speaks out



