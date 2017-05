Households in Bourne and the Deepings are reminded that rubbish collections will be one day later than normal next week.

But despite the Whitsun Bank Holiday on Monday, waste still needs to be available at the edge of properties by 7.30am on the day of collection.

The advice comes from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) which has apologised for any inconvenience caused and anyone with queries can call SKDC on 01476 406080.