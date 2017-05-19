Bank assures customers cashpoint has not been tampered with

A bank in Spalding has reassured customers that its cash machine is secure, following a report it may have had a ‘skimming device’ fitted by fraudsters.

LLoyds Bank issued a statement following a comment on social media that the machine at its Hall Place branch had a “skimming device.”

The comment on social media read: “The cash machine in Spalding near (red) lion and Boston college has a skimming device on it ... please check if you have used it this month that you have not had your details taken .. we have just been notified by our bank that we have lost money but thankfully refunded.”

A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank said: “There have been no recent reports of a skimming machine on our cashpoint at this branch.

“Our branch colleagues check machines regularly for any suspicious devices.

“We have robust measures in place to ensure our cashpoints are secure and our customers are protected.

“If customers do spot anything unusual or suspicious at a cashpoint, we ask them not to use it and to immediately notify their local branch or call our customer services team.”

Action Fraud (the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre) describes ‘skimming’ as when a fraudster counterfeits a bank card by using a device to capture the card and account information embedded in the card’s magnetic strip. The fraudster can then use this information to carry out fraudulent transactions in countries where chip and PIN technology is not supported. They may also use this information in transactions where the card doesn’t have to be physically seen by the retailer or merchant. For example, when shopping online, buying goods by telephone or mail order, or using cardholder activated terminals, such as ticket machines.

When using any cash machine, Action Fraud advises on its wesbite: “Put your personal safety first. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable, cancel the transaction and use a different machine.

“If you spot anything unusual about the cash machine, or if there are signs of tampering, don’t use it. Report it to the bank concerned immediately.

“Be alert. If someone is crowding or watching you, cancel the transaction and go to another machine. Don’t accept help from seemingly well-meaning strangers and never allow yourself to be distracted.

“Once you’ve completed a transaction, put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine. If the cash machine doesn’t return your card, report its loss immediately to your card company. Destroy or preferably shred your cash machine receipt, mini-statement or balance enquiry when you dispose of them.”

More information can be found at www.actionfraud.police.uk