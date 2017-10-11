Bangers and bugles on the menu in Lutton

The traditional Lincolnshire sausage was honoured in an annual ceremony at the Jolly Crispin pub in Lutton.

In an idea parodying the Scottish Burns Night traditions, a plate of sausages makes its way through the pub to the tune of The Lincolnshire Poacher played on a bugle, before being served with peas and mash.

Singing The Lincolnshire Poacher

As ever, the bugle players were Arthur and Maureen Male, and the sausages were paraded by Mandy Tolliday, whose husband John first came up with the ‘Bugling in of the Lincolnsire Sausage’ idea 20 years ago.

This year the sausages were supplied by H Dawson and Sons, of Market Place, Boston and the potatoes for the mash came from QV Foods of Holbeach Hurn.

The evening raised £488 for Lutton village hall funds and organisers thank the pub for hosying the event.