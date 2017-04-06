Band of brothers make it three to pass tough Marines’ trials

A “band of brothers” from Whaplode are quietly celebrating their third Green Beret in the family after the demands of Royal Marines training.

George Fowler (18), followed elder brothers Sam (29) and Jack (20) in successfully coming through a 32-week test of his physical and mental abilities on a Royal Marines’ Commando training course in Devon.

The training included camouflage and concealment skills, weapons handling and marksmanship, map reading, close-quarter fighting and four commando tests over just four days.

George said: “The 32 weeks of training was designed to condition you to complete the commando test which started with a six-mile endurance and a shooting test.

“Then I did a nine-mile speed march in 90 minutes, carrying 21lbs of equipment and a rifle, followed by a Tarzan assault course with high wires, ropes and finishing on top of a 30-feet wall.

“The final test was a 30-mile march across Dartmoor which you had to do in less than eight hours.

I was presented with my Green Beret in the field which was quite a satisfying feeling after 32 weeks of training George Fowler, 43 Commando Fleet Protection Unit, Royal Marines

“On completion, I was presented with my Green Beret in the field which was quite a satisfying feeling after 32 weeks of training.”

George is due to join 43 Commando Fleet Protection Unit in Scotland, the same unit as Sam, after he completes a driving course.

That came after George passed out as a Royal Marine at a ceremony in Devon on Friday, with the family preparing for a fourth trip to the south coast in the near future.

Youngest brother Joe Fowler (17) has already signed up for the Royal Marines and his current job as a personal trainer, based in Spalding, is getting him ready for the tough tests to come.

Joe said: “My brothers tell me that the Royal Marines is like one big family and every time I’ve been to their passing out parades, it’s motivated me to make sure that they come down to mine.”

Jack, who passed out in June 2015, said: “Myself and George were always going to join the military, but we’d never heard of the Royal Marines until Sam went in and then told us that they were the best of the best.”

Sam, who passed out in November 2012, said: “The reputation of the Royal Marines speaks for itself and, generally, people know what you’ve done and gone through to get your Green Beret.”