Bakkavor to extend Freshcook site at Holbeach St Marks?

Bakkavor Freshcook wants to build a new chill store extension at its Sluice Road site in Holbeach St Marks.

The company has applied for planning consent for a new building, extending to 427 sq m.

The building will stand 8.3m to the ridge and the company says it “will fit seamlessly into its similar scale surroundings”.

The building will mainly house a work in progress chill store.

