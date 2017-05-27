Back to the Swinging Sixties at St John’s in Spalding

St John’s Care Home in Spalding went back in time for a 1960s themed party on Thursday complete with decorations, costume and entertainment.

The lounge of the care home in Hawthorn Bank was filled with in bunting from 50 years ago or more, including photographs of iconic celebrities from film, screen and music.

Residents and staff helped in making decorations for the event organised by Country Court Care, owners of St John’s, with family and friends joining in by wearing outfits from the era of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

Ida Brickles, wellbeing and activities coordinator at St John’s, said “We love a party at St John’s and our themed days are a great excuse to get everyone together, singing along and dancing to their favourite songs from the 1960s.

“We’ve done a 1940s’ party before which was also very popular with residents so we decided to hold this one as well.”

There was entertainment from singer Antoine who performed hits by The Beatles and The Monkees, while residents and their families were served food and drink on a sunny afternoon.

Staff member Ida Brickles and Frank Good. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG250517-107TW.

Ida said: “Themed days and parties like this are brilliant in care homes because they help the residents reminisce about their past.

“They are also a really good way of triggering memories and stories from a specific era in the lives of our dementia patients.

“Music of any kind is helpful but singing in particular is used to unlock memories and seems to reach parts of the damaged brain that other forms of communication fail to succeed in doing.”

Sharon Hare, dementia champion at St John’s Care Home, said: “We are always looking for new ways to support our residents and it was lovely to hear about what they got up to in their youth.”