The ever-popular Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press Baby and Toddler Photo Competition returns next month.

From Tuesday, July 4 to Friday, July 7, you can take your baby or toddler to Morrisons in Pinchbeck to have his or her picture taken by professional photographer Andy Nield of the Photography Company.

After the photo shoots all pictures will be published in the Spalding Guardian and there will be a public vote using a coupon printed in the paper.

The parents of the winning baby (up to 12 months) will get a canvas print of their little one along with Nutmeg clothing vouchers worth £30.

The winner of the toddler category (13 months to four years) will receive the same prize.

And all parents will have the opportunity to buy a portrait of their baby or toddler from the Photography Company.

Photo sessions run from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 4, 5, 6 and 7 at Morrisons, Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck. There is no need to make an appointment – just turn up on the day.