Awards night in Crowland celebrates town’s exceptional youngsters

A Crowland teenager who turned true blue and raised £1,200 for a cancer charity is among the town’s young shining lights after an annual awards ceremony.

Mitchell Staff (16), head boy at Spalding Grammar School, was named Crowland Young Achiever 2017 in the 13-18s category for his fundraising after he dyed his hair bue in the colours of Sue Ryder.

Crowland Young Achievers award winners Mitchell Staff (13-18s) and Kyle Warner (under 13s) with Coun David Ringham. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG050717-202TW.

The teenager, who also works part time at The Old Paper Shop in North Street, Crowland, was recognised for his efforts to support the work of Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice where he has volunteered for two years.

Mitchell said: “My grandad was at the hospice for a few days before he died in 2010 so I did the fundraising in his memory.

“I was surprised to have been nominated for the award which is a good thing in Crowland which has good people and a nice community spirit.”

Glen and Alison Staff, Mitchell’s parents, said: “We’re extremely proud of Mitchell and extremely grateful for the nominations.

“He works hard and his attitude is one of caring for people which shows through in everything he does.”

Donna Young, Head of Fundraising for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, said: “Mitchell comes to us every week to help in the office and with events.

“There are people who go through their whole lives and don’t make a difference.

“But Mitchell does and everybody should aspire to be like him.”

Mitchell was a winner of the main award alongside Kyle Warner in the under-13 category, with both of them presented with trophies, certificates and cheques , while runners-up Kara Johnson and Evie Hemmings each received certificates and cash prizes, presented by Coun David Ringham, vice chairman of Crowland Parish Council who hosted the awards evening on Wednesday.

Coun Ringham said: “I always look forward to the Crowland Young Achievers Awards’ night because it celebrates all the good that children do in the town.

“We do have much more those who contribute than the negative side of things and the quality of nominations this year was excellent.

“When you see volunteers of this age, it hits you in the heart because we hear so much bad news about young people.

“So it’s when you hear some news about young people who put something into the community.”