Awards for Spalding Brigade boys and girls

Members of 1st Spalding Boys’ Brigade and 2nd Spalding Girls’ Brigade received certificates for achieving the Duke of Cornwall Awards.

This was started to encourage young people to be able to help in times of emergency, such as fire or flooding and to help keep themselves and others safe from harm.

There were different things to do, according to age and ranged from crossing the road to planning escape routes and important things to take with them to control of infections and diseases.

It involved as well a visit to Spalding fire station and a talk on water safety from the Lifeboat Association.

They received their certificates and badges from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire at the Fire and Rescue Centre near Lincoln, where they spent an amazing morning doing things like fingerprinting, searching a car for hidden objects, getting out of a smoke filled room, trying out water hoses and dressing in fire fighter uniforms. Proud parents were invited along as well. • If anyone is interested in joining the Brigades, we meet on Tuesdays in term time for ages five to 18 from 5.50pm at the Baptist Church, Swan Street. Just come along.

Photo: SG141117-101TW