Author’s new book uncovers the lost stories of Moulton

Nancy Snowden with husband Michael, and the front cover of her book.

Historian Nancy Snowdon has delved into the little-known fact in her latest book ‘About Moulton,’ which has been ten years in the making.

Called St Thomas’s Castle, the only evidence today of the 12th century fortress is a natural looking mound, some three kilometres out of the village on a road called Hallgate.

Aerial photos clearly show where the moat ran around the site.

Nancy said: “It is a mound in a potato field and is marked on the map as ‘castle’. Thomas of Moulton lived there. There were actually lots of Thomas’s of Moulton and they are included in the book.

“The book is about life in the village and goes right back to the 1100s until the present day.”

Nancy also explains in the book that from the times of the Romans people have been in Moulton. She describes how the Danish armies marched along the turnpike road, bent on ‘plunder and destruction’ before finally becoming Kings of England’ and says that King John may have passed through and stopped at St Lamberts Farm in Weston, a sick man, just before his death.

Oliver Cromwell is also said in the book to have marched through Moulton on his way to Boston and Nancy writes that villagers would no doubt have heard the gunfire at the various sieges of Crowland.

Before moving to Spalding, Nancy and her husband Michael lived in Moulton for ten years. Her interest in the village’s history was fuelled when they discovered a civil war cannon ball in the garden of their 18th century home - a story which was covered in our sister paper The Lincolnshire Free Press back in 2001.

Nancy said her latest book has involved extensive local research and includes many old photographs, some of which have never been seen before.

She added: “All that is left of Moulton’s history is various documents in the Magdalen College in Oxford.

“The Red Book of Moulton” (also referred to as Red boke de Moulton in Houland’ which would have held documents and information from days gone-by) “has never been found.”

She will be signing copies of her book, which are priced at £20 each, at Moulton Mill on June 17.