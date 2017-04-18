Auntie’s cancer diagnosis inspires Lennon’s charity cycle ride

When Moulton Seas End schoolboy Lennon Tilbury heard that his auntie Roxanne Wells had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer he wanted to do something positive to help.

So the 11 year-old decided to raise money for the Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust by taking part in his own 10-mile sponsored cycle ride near his auntie’s home.

An important message on the T-shirt of charity cyclist Lennon Tilbury.

This was no mean feat as he had previously only covered three miles.

When Kate Farnell MBE, founder and director of the Trust, was told of Lennon’s plans she sent him a T-shirt to wear on his ride and called him a superstar.

On Good Friday Lennon cycled on the cycle path alongside the guided busway from Histon to St Ives with Roxanne’s husband Dean.

Lennon still has some sponsorship money to collect but will have raised over £200 and is rightly very proud of his achievement.

• For more information on the Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust, please visit www.butterfly.org.uk