Attempted mugging in Spalding – police hunt for three men

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted an attempted mugging in Spalding on Sunday.

The incident happened in Love Lane at around 4.30pm in the alleyway behind the church.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 60s, was assaulted by three men who tried to take his wallet.”

Anyone with information, including descriptions of any of the men involved, should ring 101 and quote incident number 214 of August 7.