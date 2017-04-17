Assaulted husband after row over take-away food

An argument over the amount of food wanted from a Long Sutton takeaway, ended up a man assaulting his husband, a court has heard.

Ashley Thomas Hyde (23), of Greenwich Avenue, Holbeach, admitted assaulting Richard Hyde by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said the couple went to buy food from a takeaway at 9.45pm on March 18 after an evening’s drinking.

She said an argument developed about the quantity of food being ordered and Ashley Hyde grabbed Richard Hyde by the wrist and pushed him against a wall, causing him a slight injury.

She said police were called and Ashley Hyde admitted to being ‘very drunk’ and also admitted pushing his husband against a wall.

She said Richard Hyde had been left ‘shocked and upset’ and was concerned about Ashley’s drinking and felt he needed to get help. The court heard that Ashley Hyde had received a community order with alcohol treatment in 2014.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Ashley Hyde took full responsibility and accepted what had been said about his drinking but had been told there was a waiting list for alcohol treatment.

She said Ashley Hyde had no income of his own and was fully supported by his husband Richard Hyde.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation and ordered him to pay £10 compensation and £85 in costs.