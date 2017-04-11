Arrests made after serious house fire in Spalding

Two men have been arrested in connection with a serious fire at a house in Spalding on Monday.

Police are holding the men, aged 22 and 24 respectively, in custody while investigating reports that fire crews were assaulted at a house in Holyrood Walk.

The 24 year-old was also arrested in connection with possession of cannabis after fire crews from three towns, Spalding, Holbeach and Crowland, were called to the house at about 5.45pm.

Water hose reels and thermal imaging cameras were used by firefighters who wore breathing apparatus while they put out the flames.

The fire caused severe damage to the first floor bedroom and the roof space of the semi-detached house, with the rest of the property damaged by smoke.

There was also smoke damage to the roof space of a neighbouring house and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.