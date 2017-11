Have your say

A man armed with a knife was arrested during a disturbance at a Spalding house on Friday.

Officers were sent to Balmoral Avenue at 10.25am on Friday (November 10) and use of Taser was authorised.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and was later released without charge, while a 19-year-old man was later interviewed and reported for summons.

The knife was recovered from the scene.

If you saw this incident, contact police on 101 quoting Inc 121 10/11/2017