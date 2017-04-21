Army cadets go for gold

Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) are helping youngsters strike gold and make lasting memories with the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.

In the past 12 months 87 teenagers across the county have completed their award with six achieving the gold award, 23 earning silver and 58 bronze.

Cadets come from Spalding, Long Sutton, Holbeach, Crowland, Bourne, Market Deeping, Kirton and Billingborough.

To pass, cadets have to complete tasks in four sections: volunteering, physical, skills and expedition.

Lincolnshire cadets took on challenges such as walking in the Yorkshire Dales and the White Peak Derbyshire. They also did voluntary work within their communities and detachments in addition to completing the Army Proficiency Certificate syllabus which dovetails with the learning the cadets need for their awards.

The ACF have helped more youngsters complete the DofE challenge in Lincolnshire with the numbers significantly up from 49 completions last year.

The next year looks set to be even more successful with one more gold award already awaiting confirmation and a host more cadets working towards that goal.

Cadet Sergeant Ryan Feary (18), of Long Sutton detachment, was one of those to earn the gold award, which will be officially presented by a representative of the Royal family.

He said: “After completing bronze and silver DofE awards with different groups of people, I was very happy to finally do gold with the guys that I knew from my own detachment. It was still an extremely difficult expedition for all of us to complete but a great feeling for everyone when we did eventually finish.”

Cdt L Cpl Lauren Human (14), from Bourne, who also earned bronze, said: “Before our bronze expeditions in the Lincolnshire Wolds we were all dreading the thought of having to walk so far.

“Looking back on it we had the best time. I made some brilliant memories and it strengthened the bonds between our team mates and ultimately our detachment.

“We did so many amazing things that we would never have achieved without taking on the DofE.”