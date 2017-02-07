Lincolnshire Police are looking for amazing people who have an interest in the community and in police work.

Its Special Constabulary is now recruiting across the Lincolnshire force area for new officers to begin training in June.

A wealth of interesting opportunities and experiences await those successfuly appointed as a Special Constable, making the link between the police service and the community.

Chief Officer Steve Woodcock, Head of the Special Constabulary, said: “As a Special Constable, there is a chance to meet people from a variety of backgrounds in an even wider range of situations. Officers learn much about human nature, teamwork, and increase their ability to cope with the unexpected.”

Special Constables are an integral part of the local policing team and work alongside officers of the regular force as well as with other experienced Specials. On appointment you will attend an induction course at the Force headquarters.

Although the role is unpaid, police say it brings huge benefits in terms of a broader life experience and a definite feeling of worth.

To be eligible for appointment as a Special Constable, you must be aged over 18 years, be a British or Commonwealth citizen, of good character and physically fit.

Apply now to be considered for the next intake which begins in June. The closing date for applications to this intake is Friday, March 3.

The June training course is a weekend course, taking place on alternate weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Visit www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/vacancies/special-constables/apply-now-to-become-a-special-constable/ for further details and to view and complete the application form.