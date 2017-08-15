Appliance of science at Spalding Library roadshow

Youngsters happily took in some science lessons during the school holidays at Spalding Library where volunteers brought biology, chemistry and physics to life.

Cambridge Hands-On Science (CHaOS), a voluntary student group based in Cambridge, came to Spalding last Monday as more than 1,000 visitors took part in demonstrations using ingredients such as bicarbonate of soda and lemon juice.

Erin Horton learns how bacteria is both good and bad for people using a 'cuddly bug'. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG070817-119TW.

The free science event was part of a UK-wide campaign aimed at promoting studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, so-called STEM-related jobs and disciplines.

Children and their parents were involved in creating mini explosions, exploring how planes manage to fly through aerodynamics with the use of fans, beach balls and ping pong balls, learning about bacteria, light and vision,

Sharman Morriss, library team leader in Spalding, said: “We were so pleased to be able to host the science event this year run by the brilliant CHaOS volunteers.

“Their passion for science and skill in demonstrating how things work through interactive experiments was so engaging to children of all ages and their families.”

We were so pleased to be able to host the science event this year run by the brilliant CHaOS volunteers Sharman Morriss, library team leader in Spalding

Theories and practicals with science convention at The Deepings School

Silly science with serious lessons at Holbeach Primary Academy

Fun day at Peele was focused on future careers