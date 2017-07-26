Appeal for ‘fair deal’ on Spalding’s railway network

Rail users in Spalding and South Holland are being told to make their views heard on the future of services in the East Midlands.

The Government is asking the public how it can improve the region’s train network ahead of a new franchise being awarded in August 2019.

Until then, services will be run by East Midlands Trains which operates the line that runs through Spalding between Peterborough and Doncaster.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have been lobbying hard for better train services over the last few years and there have been a lot of improvements in that time.

“All this has led to a rise in passenger numbers of almost 23 per cent over a ten-year period, with 5.2 million people using Lincolnshire stations in 2015/16.

“Now we want to build on that momentum as the new East Midlands franchise covers the vast majority of train services across Lincolnshire.

“We want to make sure that we get a fair deal and one thing we would particularly like to see is increased passenger services along the joint line between Peterborough and Doncaster.

“There is real potential for quicker journeys along this route linking Spalding, Sleaford, Lincoln and Gainsborough.

“In addition, we would like to see an end to the overcrowding that plagues some of our services with new, modern trains offering improved facilities such free wi-fi and charging sockets.

“These types of improvements wouldn’t just make life more convenient for rail passengers, they would have significant economic benefits as well

“We will be pushing for the best possible service for Lincolnshire and it would be great if we had the local businesses and communities behind us too.”

To complete the survey, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/A4OY4/